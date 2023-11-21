Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Existing home sales fall in October
Nov 21, 2023

Existing home sales fall in October

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Stocks fall; housing demand outweighs inventory; Fed will watch data over the coming months; economic risks persist.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:38 PM PST
26:50
2:03 PM PST
1:19
7:59 AM PST
8:20
3:09 AM PST
14:47
3:00 AM PST
21:29
Nov 20, 2023
12:21
Nov 17, 2023
15:15
Outdoor recreation contributed over $1 trillion to U.S. economic output last year
Outdoor recreation contributed over $1 trillion to U.S. economic output last year
The loophole that allows UK minors to illicitly work for delivery apps
The loophole that allows UK minors to illicitly work for delivery apps
Need SNAP benefits? You may have to wait.
Need SNAP benefits? You may have to wait.
Loan applications are down, rejections are up. This could be good for taming inflation.
Loan applications are down, rejections are up. This could be good for taming inflation.