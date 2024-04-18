Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Staff
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Decoding Democracy
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Million Bazillion
I've Always Wondered ...
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Apr 18, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Apr 18, 2024
Apr 18, 2024
Existing home sales decline in March
Stocks close mixed; housing inventory rises; leading economic indicators index falls; initial jobless claims unchanged.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/existing-home-sales-decline-in-march
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1083986" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/existing-home-sales-decline-in-march/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; housing inventory rises; leading economic indicators index falls; initial jobless claims unchanged.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
4:05 PM PDT
19:00
3:54 PM PDT
26:39
2:27 PM PDT
1:05
10:00 AM PDT
41:35
8:19 AM PDT
10:11
3:04 AM PDT
7:31
Apr 16, 2024
30:37
Read More
"The League"
How baseball's Negro Leagues became successful business enterprises
Read More
Once again: Who pays for tariffs on Chinese steel?
Read More
You're not imagining it: Car insurance costs 22% more than it did last year
Read More
Movie theaters aren't going anywhere, and it's partially due to their weird architecture