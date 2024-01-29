Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
My Economy
Breaking Ground
Shelf Life
I've Always Wondered ...
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism
Learn more
Jan 29, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Jan 29, 2024
Jan 29, 2024
Corporate bond sales up this month
Stocks rise; investors eager for corporate bonds as rates fall; Amazon abandons plans to acquire iRobot; labor market data due this week.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/corporate-bond-sales-up-this-month
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1043843" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/corporate-bond-sales-up-this-month/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Stocks rise; investors eager for corporate bonds as rates fall; Amazon abandons plans to acquire iRobot; labor market data due this week.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
4:31 PM PST
28:02
3:27 PM PST
14:14
2:38 PM PST
1:05
7:42 AM PST
7:45
2:50 AM PST
11:21
Jan 25, 2024
3:44
Jan 25, 2024
56:08
Read More
Teens have "kept the economy going," and their workforce numbers show it
Read More
With Chinese developer Evergrande set to liquidate, impact may spread beyond investors
Read More
To fight vacant housing, Baltimore turns to the blockchain
Read More
Buy now, pay later platforms now offer subscriptions