Corporate bond sales up this month
Jan 29, 2024

Corporate bond sales up this month

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Stocks rise; investors eager for corporate bonds as rates fall; Amazon abandons plans to acquire iRobot; labor market data due this week.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
