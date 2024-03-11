Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Consumer spending expectations rise in February
Mar 11, 2024

Consumer spending expectations rise in February

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; people’s inflation expectations mostly unchanged; Reddit hoping to raise more than $750 million in IPO; inflation data due this week.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
The business behind HBCU marching bands
Reddit plans to let its users get in on the ground floor of its initial public stock offering
Car dealers' inventories are up, so haggling and incentives are back
Is it possible that the economy has landed softly enough?
