Consumer sentiment jumps in January
Jan 19, 2024

Consumer sentiment jumps in January

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Stocks close higher; people more optimistic about inflation, incomes; existing home sales fall in December; sales likely to pick up in early 2024.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
"We've got a lot more progress to go" on fixing racial disparities caused by the tax system
"We've got a lot more progress to go" on fixing racial disparities caused by the tax system
Is there room in an aspirational budget to spend on fun and save for a house?
Expect restaurants to go all in on breakfast this year
