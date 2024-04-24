Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Staff
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Decoding Democracy
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Million Bazillion
I've Always Wondered ...
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Apr 24, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Apr 24, 2024
Apr 24, 2024
Boeing revenue falls
Stocks close mixed; Boeing slows production of 737 MAX planes; mortgage rates at highest level since November; durable goods orders rise.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/boeing-revenue-falls
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1085486" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/boeing-revenue-falls/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; Boeing slows production of 737 MAX planes; mortgage rates at highest level since November; durable goods orders rise.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
5:02 PM PDT
19:41
3:44 PM PDT
29:02
1:54 PM PDT
1:05
8:07 AM PDT
7:37
3:04 AM PDT
11:53
Apr 23, 2024
28:20
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Read More
The TikTok ban is poised to make the U.S.-China divide even starker
Read More
The WIC family food program is getting a refresh, but requirements are still tough to navigate
Read More
Why does the world want dollars? Because of high interest rates, thriving economy in U.S.
Read More
Recent college grads see rise in unemployment