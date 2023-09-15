Skip to content
Sep 15, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images
Sep 15, 2023
Sep 15, 2023
Biden throws support behind UAW
Stocks close down; Biden calls for “record contracts” for striking UAW workers; Import prices rise; TikTok faces European fine.
Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images
Stocks close down; Biden calls for “record contracts” for striking UAW workers; Import prices rise; TikTok faces European fine.
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
2:02 PM PDT
1:05
7:40 AM PDT
7:13
3:02 AM PDT
9:44
Sep 14, 2023
18:13
Sep 14, 2023
26:57
Sep 13, 2023
22:56
Sep 12, 2023
27:23
How We Survive
Should we blow it all up?
Let's ask our crystal ball: Where will inflation be in 6 months?
A Warmer World
Fossil fuels built Houston into an energy capital. Can it lead the clean energy transition?
Marketplace Tech
Why did the Instant Pot go out of style?