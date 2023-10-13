My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

X faces fines for misinformation
Oct 12, 2023
X faces fines for misinformation

And a Nobel Prize for a trailblazing economist.

After a swarm of misinformation and gruesome images took over X following Hamas’ attack on Israel, Elon Musk is now under scrutiny by the European Commission to clean up the mess. We’ll also hear how climate change may be affecting our sense of fashion. And we hear this year’s Nobel Prize-winning economist on gender disparities in the workforce.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

