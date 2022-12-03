Why women are gaining more jobs than men

Today, we’re doing the numbers on the latest national jobs report. Women got the majority of jobs gained in November. We’ll explain why this isn’t a total win. Plus, Iowa traditionally holds the first Democratic caucus, making the state superinfluential during election seasons. But that’s all about to change. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this show without you. Keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.