Why the dollar’s dominance is hard to dislodge
The extensive use of the dollar around the world has helped to maintain a strong U.S. economy. But recent discussions about the dollar’s declining use has some people worried that another currency may take its place. We get into what it means for the dollar to be the world’s reserve currency and why the concern might be overblown. Plus, what the economy has to do with a shortage of volunteers. And, why small acts of kindness make us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The U.S. Dollar as an International Currency and Its Economic Effects” from the Congressional Budget Office
- “The Offshore World According To FACTA” from the National Bureau of Economic Research
- “Nonprofits scramble for help amid dearth of volunteers” from AP News
- “Small acts of kindness matter more than you think” from Vox
- “Highlights From SpaceX’s Scrubbed Starship Rocket Launch Attempt” from The New York Times
- “SpaceX calls off today’s launch of Starship” from CNN
- “George Santos Says He Will Run for Re-election in 2024” from The New York Times
- “George Santos launches 2024 reelection bid” from Politico
