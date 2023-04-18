The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Why the dollar’s dominance is hard to dislodge
Apr 17, 2023
Episode 904

Why the dollar’s dominance is hard to dislodge

China Photos/Getty Images
At least for now, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The extensive use of the dollar around the world has helped to maintain a strong U.S. economy. But recent discussions about the dollar’s declining use has some people worried that another currency may take its place. We get into what it means for the dollar to be the world’s reserve currency and why the concern might be overblown. Plus, what the economy has to do with a shortage of volunteers. And, why small acts of kindness make us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

