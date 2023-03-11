Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Why SVB’s failure could be a very big deal
Mar 10, 2023
Episode 878

Why SVB’s failure could be a very big deal

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Its collapse could give us a look at the inner workings of start-up finance.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. Many of SVB’s clients were startups and tech investors putting hundreds of billions of dollars in assets at risk. We’ll explain some of the factors that led to SVB going under and what it has to do with “venture debt.” Plus, how a health data breach could be weaponized against Congress. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty with a special guest host!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

