Why SVB’s failure could be a very big deal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. Many of SVB’s clients were startups and tech investors putting hundreds of billions of dollars in assets at risk. We’ll explain some of the factors that led to SVB going under and what it has to do with “venture debt.” Plus, how a health data breach could be weaponized against Congress. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty with a special guest host!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How Silicon Valley Bank failed” from Marketplace
- “Health data breach hitting Congress ‘could be extraordinary’” from The Associated Press
- “Could companies be persuaded to bring back pensions?” from Marketplace
- Oscar viewing party ideas from Peerspace
- “Business Schools Soften Admissions Requirements to Scoop Up Laid-Off Tech Workers” from Bloomberg
- “Consumers’ “revenge reviews” have been rising since the pandemic” from Marketplace
It’s our March fundraiser! Help us meet our goal so we can cover our costs and plan for the future: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.