Why SVB’s failure could be a very big deal

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. Many of SVB’s clients were startups and tech investors putting hundreds of billions of dollars in assets at risk. We’ll explain some of the factors that led to SVB going under and what it has to do with “venture debt.” Plus, how a health data breach could be weaponized against Congress. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty with a special guest host!

