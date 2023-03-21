Why SVB makes the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight awkward
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Federal Reserve will meet this week to discuss the possibility of increasing interest rates once more to fight inflation. But after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, some are concerned about higher interest rates putting too much pressure on the banking system. And, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released its latest report. The conclusion? We have to act now. Plus, the hosts weigh in on the grammar debate over the Oxford comma.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Did SVB break the Fed? Officials mull risks of more rate increases” from Reuters
- “Five Ways Banking Turmoil Will Impact the Fed’s Decision” from Bloomberg
- “World can still avoid worst of climate collapse with genuine change, IPCC says” from The Guardian
- “Biden issues first veto, taking on new Republican House” from The Washington Post
- Tweet from @davidlgutman on King County, Washington, voting to adopt the Oxford comma
- TikTok from @spiritwalker about a girl happy to meet a “monster”
Have a comment or question about something we talked about? Send it our way! Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART or write to makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.