Why SVB makes the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight awkward
Mar 20, 2023
Episode 884

Why SVB makes the Federal Reserve's inflation fight awkward

Vadym Kalitnyk/Getty Images
To raise or not to raise?

The Federal Reserve will meet this week to discuss the possibility of increasing interest rates once more to fight inflation. But after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, some are concerned about higher interest rates putting too much pressure on the banking system. And, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released its latest report. The conclusion? We have to act now. Plus, the hosts weigh in on the grammar debate over the Oxford comma.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Have a comment or question about something we talked about? Send it our way! Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART or write to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

