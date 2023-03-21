Why SVB makes the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight awkward

The Federal Reserve will meet this week to discuss the possibility of increasing interest rates once more to fight inflation. But after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, some are concerned about higher interest rates putting too much pressure on the banking system. And, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released its latest report. The conclusion? We have to act now. Plus, the hosts weigh in on the grammar debate over the Oxford comma.

