Why is the U.K. cutting taxes and raising interest rates at the same time?
The United Kingdom’s economy is hurting. But the plan to get it under control — cutting taxes and raising interest rates — is a bit of a head scratcher. We’ll explain why we can’t make this one make sense (well, I guess we can, but the answer is not great). Plus, guest host Reema Khrais answers questions about boycotts and the multilevel marketing world.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Q&A: Here’s when boycotts have worked — and when they haven’t” from the Los Angeles Times
- “1 in 4 Americans Are Currently Boycotting a Product or Company” from LendingTree
- Meet the 400 Ph.D. economists who work at the Federal Reserve
- Listen: “This Is Uncomfortable” episode on multilevel marketing
- “How the Pandemic Stoked a Backlash to Multilevel Marketing” from The Atlantic
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
