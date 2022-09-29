Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Why is the U.K. cutting taxes and raising interest rates at the same time?
Sep 28, 2022
Episode 781

Why is the U.K. cutting taxes and raising interest rates at the same time?

It's like pouring whiskey in your coffee.

The United Kingdom’s economy is hurting. But the plan to get it under control — cutting taxes and raising interest rates — is a bit of a head scratcher. We’ll explain why we can’t make this one make sense (well, I guess we can, but the answer is not great). Plus, guest host Reema Khrais answers questions about boycotts and the multilevel marketing world.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

