Why big GOP money matters less than ever
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Some big Republican donors are in a bind. They’ve been hoping for an alternative presidential nominee to Donald Trump to write their checks to, but now they seem to be giving up on that idea and are keeping their money on the sidelines. We’ll discuss what that means for spending in the 2024 campaign. Plus, what’s happened to Greece since its debt crisis? And what Kimberly discovered about cocktails and ChatGPT when she walked into a bar.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Big GOP donors hoped for an alternative to Trump. Now some are giving up” from Politico
- “Greece, Battered a Decade Ago, Is Booming” from The New York Times
- “OpenAI’s ChatGPT offers new multimodal support for images and voice search” from Axios
- “Fetterman Plans to Give Back Menendez Donation In Cash-Filled Envelopes” from The Messenger
- “Mammals’ Time on Earth Is Half Over, Scientists Predict” from The New York Times
Got a question for the hosts? Send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.