Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Power Marketplace’s public service journalism 💙 Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Why big GOP money matters less than ever
Sep 25, 2023
Episode 1011

Why big GOP money matters less than ever

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Spending by big-money donors is down since 2016.

Some big Republican donors are in a bind. They’ve been hoping for an alternative presidential nominee to Donald Trump to write their checks to, but now they seem to be giving up on that idea and are keeping their money on the sidelines. We’ll discuss what that means for spending in the 2024 campaign. Plus, what’s happened to Greece since its debt crisis? And what Kimberly discovered about cocktails and ChatGPT when she walked into a bar.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Got a question for the hosts? Send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:52 PM PDT
17:31
3:39 PM PDT
28:14
2:11 PM PDT
1:05
8:03 AM PDT
7:56
Sep 25, 2023
11:08
Sep 21, 2023
1:38
Sep 20, 2023
20:12
In some cities, domestic workers are entitled to contracts. Many never get one.
In some cities, domestic workers are entitled to contracts. Many never get one.
Senate to consider giving cannabis businesses access to banking
Senate to consider giving cannabis businesses access to banking
Is there a better way to describe what we call a "government shutdown"?
Is there a better way to describe what we call a "government shutdown"?
UAW strike strategy sets companies against each other
UAW strike strategy sets companies against each other