Why are Americans so unhappy?
Our happiness is slipping. According to Gallup, the U.S. has dropped out of the cohort of 20 happiest countries. What gives? Guest host Matt Levin joins Kimberly Adams to discuss some of the possible economic explanations. Plus, the Joe Biden administration’s efforts to expand women’s health research, and menopause might need more looking into. And, our growing obsession with houseplants.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What’s the Happiest Country on Earth?” from Gallup
- “The U.S. is falling in global happiness and this time it’s young people’s fault” from Quartz
- “Biden just signed the largest executive order focused on women’s health” from The 19th
- “Bayer to seek approval for menopausal relief drug after third trial win” from Reuters
- “Is menopause getting worse? Scientists say it is.” from The Washington Post
- “Parkinson’s Disease Can Now Be Detected Through the Skin” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Gardening bloomed during the pandemic. Garden centers hope would-be green thumbs stay interested” from The Associated Press
