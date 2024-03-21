Skin in the GameMy EconomyElection 2024A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan nonprofit newsroom 💜 Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Why are Americans so unhappy?
Mar 20, 2024
Episode 1122

Why are Americans so unhappy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stephen Dunn/Allsport
Plus, the case for buying more houseplants.

Our happiness is slipping. According to Gallup, the U.S. has dropped out of the cohort of 20 happiest countries. What gives? Guest host Matt Levin joins Kimberly Adams to discuss some of the possible economic explanations. Plus, the Joe Biden administration’s efforts to expand women’s health research, and menopause might need more looking into. And, our growing obsession with houseplants.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:03 PM PDT
20:52
3:50 PM PDT
27:37
3:39 PM PDT
1:05
7:46 AM PDT
8:20
3:08 AM PDT
8:28
Mar 14, 2024
31:49
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
The costs of banning books
2024 Oscar-Nominated Documentary Shorts
The costs of banning books
Protecting yourself from COVID-19 these days is hard. And it comes at a cost.
Protecting yourself from COVID-19 these days is hard. And it comes at a cost.
How the tote bag became the hottest fashion accessory around
How the tote bag became the hottest fashion accessory around
The case for broader investment in climate resilience
The case for broader investment in climate resilience