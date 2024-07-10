My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Who’s ready for retirement?
Jul 10, 2024
Episode 1200

Who’s ready for retirement?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
DNY59/Getty Images
And the staying power of the "Shrek" franchise.

For the oldest members of Gen X, retirement is right around the corner. But a new report from BlackRock found only 60% of Gen Xers feel on track to retire, the lowest of any generation. We’ll do the numbers on which Americans feel confident in their retirement savings and what could explain generational and gender gaps. And, we’ll get into a social media horror story playing out at a Pennsylvania middle school. Plus, Team USA gymnasts will bring the sparkle factor to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:25 PM PDT
19:47
2:47 PM PDT
1:05
7:26 AM PDT
7:34
3:04 AM PDT
15:39
3:00 AM PDT
15:48
Jul 9, 2024
27:24
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
When ancestry tests reveal more than genetics
When ancestry tests reveal more than genetics
Kids want $70 wrinkle creams. Parents and lawmakers are "fighting a losing battle"
Kids want $70 wrinkle creams. Parents and lawmakers are "fighting a losing battle"
Final rules for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act go into effect
Final rules for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act go into effect
Small-business optimism climbs, but inflation agita persists
Small-business optimism climbs, but inflation agita persists