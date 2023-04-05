Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Who’s paying Trump’s legal bills?
Apr 5, 2023
Episode 896

Who’s paying Trump’s legal bills?

We explain the many ways donor funds can cover legal expenses.

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign says it raised $7 million since his indictment. His campaign is pulling out all the stops to capitalize on his legal troubles — including T-shirts with a faux mug shot. One listener called in to ask if those donor funds can be used to pay his lawyers. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about the value of clean water and why banks have been slow to raise savings interest rates. Plus, what was all that i bond hype from last year about?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

