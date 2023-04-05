Who’s paying Trump’s legal bills?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign says it raised $7 million since his indictment. His campaign is pulling out all the stops to capitalize on his legal troubles — including T-shirts with a faux mug shot. One listener called in to ask if those donor funds can be used to pay his lawyers. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about the value of clean water and why banks have been slow to raise savings interest rates. Plus, what was all that i bond hype from last year about?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump campaign says it raised more than $4 million in the 24 hours after his indictment” from NBC News
- “Trump has already spent millions from donors to cover legal fees.” from The New York Times
- “How Trump Draws on Campaign Funds to Pay Legal Bills” from The New York Times
- “Global costs and benefits of drinking-water supply and sanitation interventions to reach the MDG target and universal coverage” from the World Health Organization
- “Clean Water” from Our World in Data
- “Why the $626.25M settlement may not be enough for survivors of Flint water crisis” from NBC News
- “EPA’s 6th Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment” from the Environmental Protection Agency
- “Why has it taken so long for savings account interest rates to start rising?” from Marketplace
- “US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits” from Bloomberg
- “Why CDs are music to banks’ ears right now” from Marketplace
- “Many Banks Pay High Rates on Savings. So Why Aren’t You Moving Your Money?” from The New York Times
- “Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline” from Marketplace
- “Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years” from Yahoo Finance
Make Me Smart has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for Make Me Smart from now until April 20 by going to webbyawards.com.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.