Who wants to work in Congress anymore?
This month, at least 12 members of Congress have announced they won’t seek reelection at the end of their terms. We’ll get into the record number of retirements and why the job might not be worth the trouble. Then, we’ll discuss how OpenAI’s leadership turmoil might be a turning point for the artificial intelligence industry. Plus, a St. Louis football team’s failed attempt to become a Thanksgiving game day staple.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Larry Summers Is OpenAI’s Surprise Pick to Mend Fences” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The Old-School Artillery Shell Is Becoming High Tech” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Frustrated lawmakers run for the exits: ‘DC is broken'” from The Hill
- “2 more House lawmakers announce exits, marking retirement record” from Politico
- “Before Dallas ruled Thanksgiving, the NFL tried St. Louis” from The Washington Post
- “Identifying fake news will now be a school requirement in California” from KTLA
If you’ve got a question, comment or submission for a state drink, send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
