Who wants to work in Congress anymore?
Nov 22, 2023
Episode 1053

Who wants to work in Congress anymore?

It's raining retirements on Capitol Hill.

This month, at least 12 members of Congress have announced they won’t seek reelection at the end of their terms. We’ll get into the record number of retirements and why the job might not be worth the trouble. Then, we’ll discuss how OpenAI’s leadership turmoil might be a turning point for the artificial intelligence industry. Plus, a St. Louis football team’s failed attempt to become a Thanksgiving game day staple.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question, comment or submission for a state drink, send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

