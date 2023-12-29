Who benefits from the welfare-to-work system?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Hey Smarties! Today we’re handing things over to the team at “The Uncertain Hour,” a podcast all about the obscure policies and forgotten histories that explain who gets left behind in this economy. In the episode, host Krissy Clark explains the origins of welfare work requirements and gets into the experience of a mother who sought help from a for-profit welfare company when she came upon hard times.
Give now to support Make Me Smart in the new year and beyond!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.