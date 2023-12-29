Who benefits from the welfare-to-work system?

Hey Smarties! Today we’re handing things over to the team at “The Uncertain Hour,” a podcast all about the obscure policies and forgotten histories that explain who gets left behind in this economy. In the episode, host Krissy Clark explains the origins of welfare work requirements and gets into the experience of a mother who sought help from a for-profit welfare company when she came upon hard times.

