My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Who benefits from the welfare-to-work system?
Dec 29, 2023
Episode 1069

Who benefits from the welfare-to-work system?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Then-President Bill Clinton speaks about welfare reform in 1996. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
And, the rise of for-profit welfare companies.

Hey Smarties! Today we’re handing things over to the team at “The Uncertain Hour,” a podcast all about the obscure policies and forgotten histories that explain who gets left behind in this economy. In the episode, host Krissy Clark explains the origins of welfare work requirements and gets into the experience of a mother who sought help from a for-profit welfare company when she came upon hard times.

Give now to support Make Me Smart in the new year and beyond!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PST
1:34
6:57 AM PST
8:03
3:13 AM PST
9:47
3:00 AM PST
46:43
Dec 28, 2023
27:04
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
All kinds of products and services are eyeing the money you have left in your FSA
All kinds of products and services are eyeing the money you have left in your FSA
Do kids have too much stuff?
Do kids have too much stuff?
Car market could be boring in 2024. That's good.
Car market could be boring in 2024. That's good.
So when do we all start accepting that high inflation isn't a thing any more?
So when do we all start accepting that high inflation isn't a thing any more?