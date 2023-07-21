When will the streamers’ content river run dry?

With the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, the upcoming fall TV season will likely survive on rations of reruns and unscripted content. Once viewers also run out of bingeable streaming series, the streamers might find themselves in a similar position. We’ll hear what Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos had to say about it and get into why the streamers may be better prepared — for now. Plus, we’ll unpack the Biden administration’s war on hidden fees. And, the Women’s World Cup is finally here!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.