What’s the deal with Twitter Blue?
Nov 9, 2022
Episode 812

Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
The saga of the blue check continues.

You can now pay to get verified on Twitter (without actually verifying your identity). What does this mean for misinformation on the app? We’ll discuss. Plus, Kai Ryssdal explains why he joined Mastodon, the Twitter alternative. And we’ll answer more of your questions about inflation, the future of sports broadcasting and California’s sky-high gas prices.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

