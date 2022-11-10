What’s the deal with Twitter Blue?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
You can now pay to get verified on Twitter (without actually verifying your identity). What does this mean for misinformation on the app? We’ll discuss. Plus, Kai Ryssdal explains why he joined Mastodon, the Twitter alternative. And we’ll answer more of your questions about inflation, the future of sports broadcasting and California’s sky-high gas prices.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Why eBay Wins From Supply Chain Woes” from The Motley Fool
- “Twitter Is Said to Delay Changes to Check Mark Badges Until After Midterms” from The New York Times
- “Twitter Blue verification separates ‘notable’ accounts from subscribers” from The Verge
- Tweet from @elonmusk about the brief “official” badge
- “NWSL has plenty of ‘ammo’ for TV rights deal, says Angel City’s Ohanian” from Reuters
- “Apple scores deal for Major League Soccer streaming rights worth $2.5bn” from the Financial Times
- “Why are California’s gas prices so high?” from Marketplace
- “California repeatedly warned about spiking gas prices, fragile supply. But fixes never came” from the Los Angeles Times
- “Why are gas prices high in California? Consumer group calls for windfall profit tax on oil companies” from ABC7 News
- Tweet from @tweetohkyle asking about Mastodon
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.