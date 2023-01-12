Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

What’s the deal with ESG and the GOP?
Jan 11, 2023
Episode 838

What’s the deal with ESG and the GOP?

DNY59 via Getty Images
Plus, what you need to know about crypto and your taxes.

Some Republican politicians are attacking environmental, social and governance investing strategies. One listener is wondering what the fight is really about. We’ll explain. Plus, are crypto losses tax deductible? And we’ll answer more of your questions about whether more immigration can help tame inflation, and developing vs. developed countries.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

