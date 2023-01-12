What’s the deal with ESG and the GOP?
Some Republican politicians are attacking environmental, social and governance investing strategies. One listener is wondering what the fight is really about. We’ll explain. Plus, are crypto losses tax deductible? And we’ll answer more of your questions about whether more immigration can help tame inflation, and developing vs. developed countries.
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
