Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What’s going on with AI?
Sep 6, 2022
Episode 746

What’s going on with AI?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Is it really sentient?

Artificial intelligence. It’s a phrase that gets thrown around a lot. But what are we really talking about?

“Artificial intelligence is not one thing. It’s not a single technology. It’s a term that is applied to all sorts of technologies that vaguely behave like the human brain, and in some cases, aren’t even close to behaving like the human brain,” said Cade Metz, a technology correspondent covering artificial intelligence at The New York Times and author of the book “Genius Makers: the Mavericks Who Brought AI to Google, Facebook and the World.”

When the artificial intelligence field was created in the 1950s, the aim was to mimic human intelligence. Today, some researchers believe we’re already there or really close. But the thing is, there’s still lots about human intelligence we don’t understand.

On the show today, we’re going to get smart about the state of AI as Metz walks us through how far AI has come, where it’s at, where it’s headed and what it has to do with cat photos!

In the News Fix, Russia is saying the quiet part out loud, and an important marker in the ongoing aftermath of Jan. 6 insurrection.

Then, we’ll hear from a new mom about quiet quitting, and what happened after one listener switched Siri’s voice to the one that sounds like Kimberly. Plus, a TikTok finance wiz answers the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. If you’ve got a question you’d like us to answer, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:11 PM PDT
27:21
3:38 PM PDT
28:28
1:49 PM PDT
1:50
7:24 AM PDT
9:39
Sep 6, 2022
10:04
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
High energy prices could threaten European utilities' ability to keep doing business
High energy prices could threaten European utilities' ability to keep doing business
How a tax credit to boost minority hiring became a gift to temp agencies
How a tax credit to boost minority hiring became a gift to temp agencies
Will the electric grid be able to power EVs — and everything else?
A Warmer World
Will the electric grid be able to power EVs — and everything else?
Who's paying what when Texas buses migrants to sanctuary cities?
Who's paying what when Texas buses migrants to sanctuary cities?