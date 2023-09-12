How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What you need to know about ranked choice voting
Sep 12, 2023
Episode 1002

What you need to know about ranked choice voting

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
We'll explain what this voting system is all about and how it works.

This year alone, lawmakers in more than two dozen states have introduced or passed legislation in favor of ranked choice voting systems, where voters rank candidates in order of preference on their ballot.

Advocates sing the praises of ranked-choice elections, saying it could be an antidote to the United States’ extreme political polarization. Others say switching to a new voting system would be too complicated for voters.

“Despite what many detractors say, ranking is a pretty natural thing for us to do,” said Maresa Strano, deputy director of political reform at New America. “We do it all the time. Picking out ice cream, pizza toppings, any number of things.”

On the show today, Strano unpacks ranked choice voting: what it does well, where it falls short, and what our voting systems have to do with the broader economy.

Then, a new strategy for wiping out medical debt is catching the attention of some local governments. And we’ll get into why mixed signals about the U.S. economy are complicating things for the Biden campaign.

Later, a listener shares how they learned the difficulty of farm work firsthand. Plus, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart Question comes from sci-fi writer Andy Weir, author of “The Martian.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:54 PM PDT
28:48
3:39 PM PDT
27:08
2:04 PM PDT
1:05
7:56 AM PDT
7:46
3:34 AM PDT
8:20
3:00 AM PDT
27:23
Sep 6, 2023
27:16
The biggest company you've never heard of is set to join the Nasdaq
Marketplace Morning Report
The biggest company you've never heard of is set to join the Nasdaq
Only one in three public school teachers think their base salary is adequate
Only one in three public school teachers think their base salary is adequate
Apple's new iPhone 15 is just one example of how EU regulation is changing tech
Apple's new iPhone 15 is just one example of how EU regulation is changing tech
Far from vacation homes, small town Airbnbs house traveling workforces
Far from vacation homes, small town Airbnbs house traveling workforces