Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What you need to know about DeepSeek and the AI race
Jan 29, 2025
Episode 1319

What you need to know about DeepSeek and the AI race

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, says its powerful AI model is cheaper and less complex than ChatGPT.

Today, we’re diving into a listener’s question about the new artificial intelligence chatbot on the scene. Chinese startup DeepSeek’s AI model is said to be more cost-effective, less complex, and in some ways, just plain better than OpenAI’s ChatGPT. We’ll explain why the stock market’s freaking out and what it means for the U.S.-China AI race. Plus, we’ll share a story about a historic test flight that’ll have aviation nerds smiling. And the iconic “When Harry Met Sally” diner scene is recreated 35 years later. IYKYK.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for us? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:30 PM PST
12:00
3:38 PM PST
26:59
7:37 AM PST
9:26
3:03 AM PST
13:53
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
The Age of Work
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
Make Me Smart
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
LA blazes cause rents to soar
Los Angeles Wildfires
LA blazes cause rents to soar