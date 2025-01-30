What you need to know about DeepSeek and the AI race
Today, we’re diving into a listener’s question about the new artificial intelligence chatbot on the scene. Chinese startup DeepSeek’s AI model is said to be more cost-effective, less complex, and in some ways, just plain better than OpenAI’s ChatGPT. We’ll explain why the stock market’s freaking out and what it means for the U.S.-China AI race. Plus, we’ll share a story about a historic test flight that’ll have aviation nerds smiling. And the iconic “When Harry Met Sally” diner scene is recreated 35 years later. IYKYK.
- “How DeepSeek Went From Stock Trader to A.I. Star” from The New York Times
- “Chevron Wants to Tap Into A.I. Boom by Selling Electricity to Data Centers” from The New York Times
- “DeepSeek’s AI Model Just Upended the White-Hot US Power Market” from Bloomberg
- “DOE Releases New Report Evaluating Increase in Electricity Demand from Data Centers” from the Department of Energy
- “China’s DeepSeek Ends the Party for U.S. Energy Stocks” from Heatmap News
- “Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan Return as Harry and Sally in Hellmann’s Super Bowl Spot” from The Hollywood Reporter
- Video: “Boom Supersonic XB-1 jet breaks sound barrier on historic test flight” from Space
