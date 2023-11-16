Government ShutdownIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

What would a Starlink IPO mean for Elon Musk’s geopolitical clout?
Nov 15, 2023
Episode 1048

What would a Starlink IPO mean for Elon Musk’s geopolitical clout?

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Plus, supernovas and gamma rays.

Elon Musk today disputed claims that an initial public offering is in the works for his satellite business Starlink, an offshoot of SpaceX. But hypothetically speaking, would more eyes on Starlink following an IPO change the way Elon Musk operates on the global stage? And, an influential liberal super PAC is ditching TV ads. We’ll get into what that tells us about political campaigning in the modern age. Plus, let the holiday party invites start flowing!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

