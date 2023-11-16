What would a Starlink IPO mean for Elon Musk’s geopolitical clout?
Elon Musk today disputed claims that an initial public offering is in the works for his satellite business Starlink, an offshoot of SpaceX. But hypothetically speaking, would more eyes on Starlink following an IPO change the way Elon Musk operates on the global stage? And, an influential liberal super PAC is ditching TV ads. We’ll get into what that tells us about political campaigning in the modern age. Plus, let the holiday party invites start flowing!
- “Elon Musk denies report of potential Starlink IPO in 2024” from Reuters
- “SpaceX Gets FAA Approval for Do-Over Starship Launch” from Bloomberg
- “Liberal Super PAC Is Turning Its Focus Entirely Digital” from The New York Times
- “More Americans are getting news on TikTok, in contrast with most other social media sites” from Pew Research Center
- “The case for inviting everyone to everything” from Vox
- “A Guide to the James Webb Telescope’s View of the Universe” from The New York Times
- “A Supernova ‘Destroyed’ Some of Earth’s Ozone for a Few Minutes in 2022” from The New York Times
Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
