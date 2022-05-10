What we need to know about Title 42

As we often say on the show, immigration is a labor market story. Since last month, when the Joe Biden administration announced plans to lift Title 42, it’s been the immigration story of the moment.

The program is part of a 1944 public health act that aims to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. After the Donald Trump administration invoked Title 42, the policy has been used about 1.8 million times to expel migrants at the border during the pandemic.

“It was always clear this was about shutting down the border to asylum seekers on political grounds,” said Denise Gilman, director of the immigration clinic and law professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “Did it work? Yes.”

On today’s show, Gilman explains how Title 42 was on shaky ground to begin with and what’s next as pandemic controls loosen.

Next, the hosts talk about the intersection of abortion rights and the economy. Plus, Congress is getting serious … about UFO sightings.

Stay tuned as listeners ask: What if “Marketplace” was all about dogs? And is that Kimberly giving you driving directions on your phone?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

