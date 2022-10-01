Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What Trevor Noah’s departure says about late-night show biz
Sep 30, 2022
Episode 783

What Trevor Noah's departure says about late-night show biz

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will leave his perch after seven years. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)
Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

After seven years in the host’s chair, Trevor Noah is leaving “The Daily Show” to do more stand-up and touring. We’ll talk about the evolution of the late-night TV business. Plus, a case before the Supreme Court could determine what’s considered the “waters of the U.S.” And, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty with a surprise guest emcee!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

