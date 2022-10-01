This weekend only, get our new Marketplace zip up hoodie when you donate $8/month instead of $16/month. Don’t wait — this offer ends at midnight Sunday!
What Trevor Noah’s departure says about late-night show biz
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
After seven years in the host’s chair, Trevor Noah is leaving “The Daily Show” to do more stand-up and touring. We’ll talk about the evolution of the late-night TV business. Plus, a case before the Supreme Court could determine what’s considered the “waters of the U.S.” And, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty with a surprise guest emcee!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trevor Noah is leaving ‘The Daily Show’” from CNN
- New HHS Reports Illustrate Potential Positive Impact of Inflation Reduction Act on Prescription Drug Prices from the Department of Health and Human Services
- “Supreme Court to hear case on EPA’s Clean Water Act authority” from Roll Call
- Tweet thread from @JasonLeopold on an off-the-record conversation between then-President Barack Obama and reporters about incoming President Donald Trump.
It’s Half Priced Hoodie Weekend! Get our popular new Make Me Smart or Marketplace hoodie when you contribute $8/month: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.