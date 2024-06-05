What summer heat waves mean for prisons
Triple-digit heat waves are spreading across the Southwest, and many incarcerated people have to endure the extreme weather without air conditioning. We’ll get into why state legislatures have been slow to address the problem and why it’ll only get worse as temperatures rise. Plus, we’ll get into New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s last minute switch-up on congestion pricing. And, the story of a TikTok influencer treating day laborers to days off at Disneyland is making us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Hochul Halts Congestion Pricing in a Stunning 11th-Hour Shift” from The New York Times
- “A year of record global heat has pushed Earth closer to dangerous threshold” from The Washington Post
- “‘Cooking someone to death’: Southern states resist calls to add air conditioning to prisons” from Politico
- “This 27-year-old keeps taking day laborers to Disneyland. One thing always catches his attention” from CNN
- “Boeing Starliner launches 2 NASA astronauts into space in first piloted test flight” from Fox Business
