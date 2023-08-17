My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

What Los Angeles can learn from Detroit about addressing homelessness
Aug 16, 2023
Episode 984

What Los Angeles can learn from Detroit about addressing homelessness

A homeless encampment in downtown Los Angeles.
It's all about affordable housing.

Detroit has one of the nation’s highest poverty rates. Yet, it doesn’t have the same level of homelessness that Los Angeles has. So what gives? We’ll get into the almost-too-obvious reason: a lot more housing. Also, we’ll check in on one of Kai’s favorite topics — bonds — and explain what yields can tell us about today’s economy. And, a silver lining in the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s World Cup loss.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

