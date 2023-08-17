What Los Angeles can learn from Detroit about addressing homelessness
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Detroit has one of the nation’s highest poverty rates. Yet, it doesn’t have the same level of homelessness that Los Angeles has. So what gives? We’ll get into the almost-too-obvious reason: a lot more housing. Also, we’ll check in on one of Kai’s favorite topics — bonds — and explain what yields can tell us about today’s economy. And, a silver lining in the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s World Cup loss.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Fresno, California, leads in downtown recovery” from Marketplace
- “Bond Yield Hits Highest Since 2008, Adding Pressure to Borrowing Costs” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The first female officer nominated to the Joint Chiefs is stuck in Tuberville’s military promotions blockade” from Politico
- “Why Detroit, America’s poorest city, doesn’t have an L.A.-sized homeless problem” from The L.A. Times
- “The Local-News Crisis Is Weirdly Easy to Solve” from The Atlantic
- “The Matildas and the World Cup Crack Australia’s Code Wars” from The New York Times
Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.