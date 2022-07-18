What happened to the global tax deal?
It’s been a year since our deep dive into the Joe Biden administration’s global corporate tax plan. That’s the plan that would set a tax minimum — 15% — to discourage companies from parking their money in tax havens overseas. Well, after the U.S. spent months getting other nations on board, it’s now in limbo. We’ll explain why. Plus, a new report on the government’s use of our data is giving us another reason to put our phones down. And, do-it-yourself coffins?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How Joe Manchin Left a Global Tax Deal in Limbo” from The New York Times
- “Homeland Security records show ‘shocking’ use of phone data, ACLU says” from Politico
- ACLU v. Department of Homeland Security from the American Civil Liberties Union
- “Final DIY Project: Build Your Own Coffin” from The Wall Street Journal
- “How many Perseids will I see in 2021?” from NASA
