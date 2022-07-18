Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What happened to the global tax deal?
Jul 18, 2022
Episode 715

What happened to the global tax deal?

Two words: Joe Manchin.

It’s been a year since our deep dive into the Joe Biden administration’s global corporate tax plan. That’s the plan that would set a tax minimum — 15% — to discourage companies from parking their money in tax havens overseas. Well, after the U.S. spent months getting other nations on board, it’s now in limbo. We’ll explain why. Plus, a new report on the government’s use of our data is giving us another reason to put our phones down. And, do-it-yourself coffins?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Want to be on the show? Send us your thoughts or questions at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

