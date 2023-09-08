Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What happened to economic conservatism?
Sep 7, 2023
Episode 999

What happened to economic conservatism?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
tampatra/Getty Images
And why it's getting harder to talk about in Republican circles.

In a speech today, former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence said the GOP is at a crossroads between conservatism and populism. We’ll get into why we’re hearing a lot less about fiscal conservatism these days. Before that, Kai gives us the skinny on his interview with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and whether the central bank should raise its inflation target.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for our special 1,000th episode! We’ll have news, games and some fun surprises. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. And you’re gonna want to check out this week’s newsletter to get the party started!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:23 PM PDT
12:45
3:49 PM PDT
28:22
2:34 PM PDT
1:05
7:30 AM PDT
7:46
3:22 AM PDT
12:51
Sep 6, 2023
27:16
Sep 5, 2023
30:07
6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned
Banks in Turmoil
6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned
Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress
Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress
Inside J.C. Penney's $1 billion plan to boost business
Inside J.C. Penney's $1 billion plan to boost business
Why do some states still have a grocery tax?
Why do some states still have a grocery tax?