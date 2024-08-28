What happened to corporate DEI efforts?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Home improvement retailer Lowe’s is the latest in a string of American companies to publicly abandon diversity, equity and inclusion efforts after facing pushback from conservative groups. We’ll get into it. Then, two signs that the global economy may be in trouble. Plus, we’re hype about the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Lowe’s becomes latest company to dial back DEI efforts aimed at LGBTQ groups” from NBC News
- “Lowe’s followed Tractor Supply, Harley Davidson and John Deere in backing off DEI initiatives” from Fortune
- “Africa’s Debt Crisis Has ‘Catastrophic Implications’ for the World” from The New York Times
- “A Time Bomb Is Threatening Economies Across Asia” from The Wall Street Journal
- “How to watch the 2024 Paris Paralympics: TV and stream info, schedule, start time, top athletes, preview, team news” from NBC Olympics
Join Kimberly Adams for a live Marketplace event on Sept. 23 in Denver about living single in today’s economy. You can find details about it here. Hope to see you there!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.