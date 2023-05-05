What happened to checks and balances for the Supreme Court?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The ethics scandals are piling up on the Supreme Court bench. ProPublica has new revelations on the financial ties between Justice Clarence Thomas and his Republican megadonor friend. We’ll discuss how judicial business is done in the U.S. and whether it’s time to change it up. Also, an addendum to our deep dive on child labor, and we check in on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, 50 years after Secretariat’s glory days, a story about the horse’s daughter makes us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy in US Capitol attack” from Reuters
- “Clarence Thomas Raised Him. Harlan Crow Paid His Tuition.” from ProPublica
- “The Supreme Court’s corruption crisis goes beyond Clarence Thomas” from Vox
- “Covid deaths dropped in 2022, CDC data shows” from The Washington Post
- “McDonald’s franchisee fined for illegally using workers as young as 10” from AP News
- “A world away from Kentucky Derby glory, Secretariat’s forgotten daughter found a bright future” from The Athletic
- “May stargazing guide: Aquarids and a lunar eclipse” from Popular Science
- “Jedi: Survivor finally takes us inside a Star Wars bathroom” from Polygon
The YouTube livestream is coming back! Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.