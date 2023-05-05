Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

What happened to checks and balances for the Supreme Court?
May 4, 2023
Episode 917

What happened to checks and balances for the Supreme Court?

Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, a Star Wars Day nod.

The ethics scandals are piling up on the Supreme Court bench. ProPublica has new revelations on the financial ties between Justice Clarence Thomas and his Republican megadonor friend. We’ll discuss how judicial business is done in the U.S. and whether it’s time to change it up. Also, an addendum to our deep dive on child labor, and we check in on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, 50 years after Secretariat’s glory days, a story about the horse’s daughter makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The YouTube livestream is coming back! Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

