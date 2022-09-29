Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What flood insurance?
Sep 29, 2022
Episode 782

What flood insurance?

We're talking Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian left behind vast destruction in Florida. But what’s actually making the situation worse is the state’s insurance crisis. We’ll explain. Plus, some people who thought their student loans would be forgiven are learning they won’t be eligible for President Biden’s relief program after all. And, if you like Fat Bear Week, you’ll love Fat Bear Junior.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

