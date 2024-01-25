What does a UAW endorsement mean for Biden?

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced that the union has endorsed President Biden’s bid for re-election. It’s a big deal for Biden’s pro-labor image. But what else could the union endorsement mean for his campaign? And, we’ll get into the conflict between facts and feelings in today’s economy. Plus, the political implications of a decline in local journalism and what the history of the New Deal can teach about ambitious investment in our country’s infrastructure.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.