What does a UAW endorsement mean for Biden?

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced that the union has endorsed President Biden’s bid for re-election. It’s a big deal for Biden’s pro-labor image. But what else could the union endorsement mean for his campaign? And, we’ll get into the conflict between facts and feelings in today’s economy. Plus, the political implications of a decline in local journalism and what the history of the New Deal can teach about ambitious investment in our country’s infrastructure.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What UAW backing means for Biden − and why the union’s endorsement took so long” from The Conversation
- “U.S. Economy Grew at 3.3% Rate in Latest Quarter” from The New York Times
- “Yellen, Criticizing Trump, Says Biden’s Economy Has Delivered Gains” from The New York Times
- “L.A. Times to lay off at least 115 people in the newsroom” from L.A. Times
- “More than half of U.S. counties have no access or very limited access to local news” from Medill
- “How FDR’s New Deal changed the U.S. economy forever” from Marketplace
