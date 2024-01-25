My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What does a UAW endorsement mean for Biden?
Jan 25, 2024
Episode 1084

What does a UAW endorsement mean for Biden?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Joe Biden and Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers (UAW), wave during the UAW conference at the Marriott Marquis, in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2024. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
And, a potential tipping point for our economic mood.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced that the union has endorsed President Biden’s bid for re-election. It’s a big deal for Biden’s pro-labor image. But what else could the union endorsement mean for his campaign? And, we’ll get into the conflict between facts and feelings in today’s economy. Plus, the political implications of a decline in local journalism and what the history of the New Deal can teach about ambitious investment in our country’s infrastructure.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:47 PM PST
14:27
2:11 PM PST
1:05
10:00 AM PST
3:44
10:00 AM PST
56:08
5:36 AM PST
7:06
3:14 AM PST
11:19
Jan 24, 2024
25:50
Boeing timeline: What led to the problems with the 737 Max?
Boeing timeline: What led to the problems with the 737 Max?
Rents for New York retail space haven’t caught up to pre-pandemic highs
Rents for New York retail space haven’t caught up to pre-pandemic highs
Safe parking programs are difficult to fund, but sorely needed
Safe parking programs are difficult to fund, but sorely needed
FDR's New Deal transformed the economy. Could Biden do the same?
Breaking Ground
FDR's New Deal transformed the economy. Could Biden do the same?