What Biden is leaving Trump
Jan 15, 2025
What Biden is leaving Trump

Alex Wong/Getty Images
And, Justice Alito said what now?

President Biden today announced a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the war in Gaza. This comes as Biden is making a string of policy decisions to make it harder for the incoming administration to undo his legacy. We’ll explain. And, when the world feels like too much, how do we cope? Plus, a touching photo essay that zooms in on the work of hospice nurses makes us smile. 

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

