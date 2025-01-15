What Biden is leaving Trump
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
President Biden today announced a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the war in Gaza. This comes as Biden is making a string of policy decisions to make it harder for the incoming administration to undo his legacy. We’ll explain. And, when the world feels like too much, how do we cope? Plus, a touching photo essay that zooms in on the work of hospice nurses makes us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire deal, senior U.S. official says: Live updates” from The Washington Post
- “Biden Races to Cement His Legacy Through a Series of Actions” from The New York Times
- “Introduction: ‘Those Who Have Made Death Their Life'” from The Daily Yonder
- “Justice Alito Asks If You Can Read Pornhub for the Articles” from The Cut
- “We Asked the Math Tutor Who Posts His Lessons on Pornhub: Why?” from Vice
We love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.