What bear markets of the past can tell us about today
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
It’s Friday, and the S&P 500 is at risk of becoming what economists call a bear market — when stock prices fall for a prolonged time. But how bad is that, actually? We’ve got some context. Plus, the Law School Admissions Test may become optional, and our hosts share their thoughts on the strong dollar and a pizza musical. We end with a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The S&P 500 narrowly averts a bear market. How long do they last once they arrive?” from MarketWatch
- “No LSAT Required? Law School Admissions Tests Could Be Optional Under New Proposal” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Archbishop: Pelosi will be denied communion over abortion” from AP News
- “Tesla’s Removal From S&P Index Sparks Debate About ESG Ratings” from Bloomberg
- “New York Now Has More Airbnb Listings Than Apartments for Rent” from Curbed
- “What does a strong dollar mean for the U.S. and world economies?” from Marketplace
- “In This Economy, Getting Fired Takes Hard Work” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Dolly Parton Joins the Star-Studded Cast of Taco Bell’s Tik Tok Musical, ‘Mexican Pizza’” from Taste of Country
Tell us what you think about today’s show. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278, or 508-U-B-SMART.
Your donation powers the journalism you rely on. Give today to support “Make Me Smart.”
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.