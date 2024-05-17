Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Whaddya wanna know about key inflation measures?
May 16, 2024
Episode 1162

Whaddya wanna know about key inflation measures?

It's time to answer listener questions.

Inflation isn’t going anywhere, and listeners wanna know what’s up with two of the government’s inflation measures. Today, we’re answering some nerdy econ questions about the consumer price index and personal consumption expenditures price index. We’ll also answer questions about how the Supreme Court gets funded and the ins and outs of joint fundraising committees.

Got a question you’d like us to answer? Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

