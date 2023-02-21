Welcome to the next chapter of the pandemic

The national COVID-19 public health emergency will be ending in May, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. Hundreds of people are still dying from COVID in the U.S. every day and many more are getting sick.

So then why is the emergency ending?

“I think some of this is related to political will and how long Congress and others were willing to fund specific responses to COVID and the desire to continue those responses,” said Dr. Céline Gounder, epidemiologist and editor at large for public health at Kaiser Health News.

On the show today: Gounder walks us through the state of the pandemic right now, what will change when the public health emergency expires and what it could mean for the American health care system as a whole.

In the News Fix, we’ll tell you about a case before the Supreme Court that may drastically change how the internet works. Also, Russia temporarily pulled out of a major nuclear arms treaty. We’ll get into what that means for the future of international arms control.

Later, one listener shares a perspective on pay transparency, and another tells us why we should discuss menopause more. Plus, this week a chatbot answers the Make Me Smart question.

