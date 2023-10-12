My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Was the Twitter clout-chasing really worth it?
Oct 11, 2023
Episode 1023

Was the Twitter clout-chasing really worth it?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, asteroids and Powerball tickets.

When Elon Musk turned Twitter, now X, on it’s head, some media outlets decided to call it quits. Six months later, an internal memo at NPR says traffic has dipped only modestly. We’ll get into why Twitter may not have been the bedrock of online engagement that many had believed. And Caroline Ellison, Sam Bankman-Fried’s former adviser and girlfriend, has been testifying at his fraud trial this week. It has us thinking about how choosing a romantic partner can come with consequences. Plus, an initiative to push back against the “tampon tax.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:33 PM PDT
12:37
4:40 PM PDT
27:54
1:44 PM PDT
1:20
5:48 AM PDT
8:42
3:12 AM PDT
13:22
3:00 AM PDT
3:22
Oct 10, 2023
30:52
EV tax credit will be simpler in 2024 with an instant rebate at dealership
EV tax credit will be simpler in 2024 with an instant rebate at dealership
As pay transparency laws proliferate, some employers remain resistant
As pay transparency laws proliferate, some employers remain resistant
Who is the Indian Arts and Crafts Act supposed to protect?
Who is the Indian Arts and Crafts Act supposed to protect?
Authors feel economic impact when their books are banned
Authors feel economic impact when their books are banned