Treasury Department issues “cry for help”

Today is Tax Day, the deadline for filing taxes (or an extension, gulp). To mark the occasion, the Treasury Department called on Congress to relieve some of the pressure on an underfunded, understaffed and ill-equipped IRS. Tens of millions of Americans are waiting for their tax returns to be processed … from the last year. We’ll also discuss speculation about how big the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate hike might be. And a gentle reminder following a federal judge’s ruling striking down the CDC’s public transportation mask mandate: Don’t be a jerk. We wrap up with some Make Me Smiles about accessing banned books and a story about an interstellar visitor.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Mask Mandate Overturned for Planes, Public Transportation by Florida Judge” from Bloomberg
- “Fed’s James Bullard Says 75 Basis-Point Rate Hike Could Be Option If Needed” from Bloomberg
- “Tax Day is an ‘inflection point’ after challenging season, Treasury official says” from MSN
- “The IRS doesn’t have what they need to serve Americans well — Congress can help” from the Treasury Department
- “Military Memo Adds to Possible Interstellar Meteor Mystery” from The New York Times
- Bloomberg reporter Matt Levine’s tweet about Twitter’s poison pill
- “Brooklyn Library Offers Access to Banned eBooks to Teens Across the U.S.” from Bookriot
