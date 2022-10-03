To rebuild or not to rebuild?
Climate change is making storms stronger and more destructive. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some are wondering whether investing in rebuilding is really worth it. We’ll discuss. Plus, why the drama over Credit Suisse is not a Lehman Brothers moment. And, the parody news site The Onion filed an amicus brief, and it’s truly a chef’s kiss!
- “Should we rebuild in hurricane-prone areas?” from Poynter
- “Surviving Hurricane Ian in a Fort Myers Apartment Complex” from The New Yorker
- “Pakistanis save their town from floodwaters by building an embankment” from NPR
- “Credit Suisse Whipsaws as CEO Memo Backfires, Analysts Back Bank” from Bloomberg
- Tweet from @AnthonyMKreis on The Onion’s amicus brief
- Read: The Onion’s brief about satire
