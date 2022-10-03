Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

To rebuild or not to rebuild?
Oct 3, 2022
Episode 784

To rebuild or not to rebuild?

Win McNamee/Getty Images
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, that is the question.

Climate change is making storms stronger and more destructive. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some are wondering whether investing in rebuilding is really worth it. We’ll discuss. Plus, why the drama over Credit Suisse is not a Lehman Brothers moment. And, the parody news site The Onion filed an amicus brief, and it’s truly a chef’s kiss!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

