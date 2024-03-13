My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Thoughts on TikTok
Mar 13, 2024
Episode 1117

Thoughts on TikTok

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Plus, a reminder to support public media.

Today, the House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. We’ll weigh the national security risks behind the app and its growing impact on American culture. Plus, how bitcoin bounced back, a crackdown on judge shopping (yes, that’s a thing) and why we’re glad our podcast isn’t owned by a billionaire!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

