Thoughts on TikTok

Today, the House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. We’ll weigh the national security risks behind the app and its growing impact on American culture. Plus, how bitcoin bounced back, a crackdown on judge shopping (yes, that’s a thing) and why we’re glad our podcast isn’t owned by a billionaire!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What to Know About the TikTok Bill That the House Passed” from The New York Times
- “Bitcoin Hits Record $72,000, Emboldening Crypto Industry” from The New York Times
- “Bitcoin soars to record high following UK approval of crypto asset” from ABC News
- “Bitcoin Rally Is Minting More Than 1,500 ‘Millionaire Wallets’ a Day” from Business Insider
- “Federal courts move against ‘judge-shopping'” from Politico
- “Don Lemon says Elon Musk canceled his new show after ‘tense’ interview” from Axios
- “Don Lemon says Elon Musk canceled X deal after taping an interview together” from The Washington Post
