Thoughts on TikTok

Today, the House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. We’ll weigh the national security risks behind the app and its growing impact on American culture. Plus, how bitcoin bounced back, a crackdown on judge shopping (yes, that’s a thing) and why we’re glad our podcast isn’t owned by a billionaire!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Celebrate 35 years of Marketplace by stepping back in time! Donate to our nonprofit newsroom today and we’ll thank you with Marketplace swag that features our dot-com era logo. https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn