The young (wealthy) Americans
Feb 7, 2024
Episode 1093

The young (wealthy) Americans

Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty
How adults under 40 are growing their wealth sans homeownership.

Since the pandemic, younger adults have become wealthier than older generations. That’s according to a new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Guest host Amy Scott joins us to discuss how that happened and what the stock market has to do with it. Plus, why there might be trouble ahead for regional banks. And, a look inside the world of competitive speed puzzling.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

