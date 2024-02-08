The young (wealthy) Americans
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Since the pandemic, younger adults have become wealthier than older generations. That’s according to a new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Guest host Amy Scott joins us to discuss how that happened and what the stock market has to do with it. Plus, why there might be trouble ahead for regional banks. And, a look inside the world of competitive speed puzzling.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Young Americans’ Wealth Growth Outpaces Older Generations Since Pandemic” from Bloomberg
- “Wealth Inequality by Age in the Post-Pandemic Era” from Liberty Street Economics
- “Why One Shaky Bank Is Stirring Fears of a Wider Financial Mess from The New York Times
- “Yellen Says Commercial Property Is a Worry, But Regulators Are on It” from Bloomberg
- “Polar bear sleeping on iceberg wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year award” from The Washington Post
- “For top jigsaw puzzlers, 500 pieces in an hour is no problem” from The Washington Post
Got a question for the hosts? Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.