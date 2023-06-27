This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Our fiscal year ends June 30, and we need YOUR support to cross the finish line! 🏁 Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The welfare-to-work industrial complex
Jun 26, 2023
Episode 953

The welfare-to-work industrial complex

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
eric1513/Getty Images
A deep dive into work requirements.

Hey Smarties! Kai and Kimberly will be back in your podcast feed tomorrow for our weekly deep dive, but until then we’re bringing you a deep dive of a different kind. It’s an episode from Marketplace’s investigative podcast, “The Uncertain Hour,” which is all about obscure policies and forgotten histories. In the new season, Marketplace’s Krissy Clark and the team dig into the origins and evolution of America’s welfare-to-work system (which got lots of attention in the recent debt ceiling debate). Let us know what you think. And as Kai often says, history matters!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:39 PM PDT
48:15
3:26 PM PDT
29:02
2:07 PM PDT
1:50
7:37 AM PDT
8:32
2:36 AM PDT
11:35
Jun 22, 2023
37:58
May 30, 2023
19:06
What are the financial ramifications of the Russian rebellion?
Marketplace Morning Report
What are the financial ramifications of the Russian rebellion?
How bad will it get for office real estate?
How bad will it get for office real estate?
In Houston, a contradictory economic picture
Marketplace Morning Report
In Houston, a contradictory economic picture
What it takes to lure IT workers back to the Chinese countryside
What it takes to lure IT workers back to the Chinese countryside

There’s no better time to give to Marketplace!

Right now, the next $50,000 in new donations are MATCHED, thanks to the Investors Challenge Fund. ⚡

Make your gift of any amount today!

Become an Investor Now!