The trickle-down effects of the Dobbs abortion decision
This week, the Supreme Court will hear its first major abortion case since the Dobbs decision. We’ll get into how the use of abortion pills has changed post-Roe and the possible revival of a 150-year-old anti-obscenity law. Plus, an update on the efforts to limit judge shopping. And, the story of a woman who completed an extreme running race.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden’s Trustbuster Draws Unlikely Fans: ‘Khanservative’ Republicans” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Showdown in Cowtown” from Politico’s Morning Money
- “Where a Suit Can Proceed: Court Selection and Forum Shopping” from the Congressional Research Service
- “Use of Abortion Pills Has Risen Significantly Post Roe, Research Shows” from The New York Times
- “What is the Comstock Act?” from The 19th
- “Optimist Pollster Finds Americans Are Far More Alike Than Different, With Shared Values Bridging Political Divides” from Good News Network
- “Jasmin Paris Is First Woman to Finish Barkley Marathons” from The New York Times
