Bytes: Week in ReviewSkin in the GameBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan nonprofit newsroom 💜 Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The trickle-down effects of the Dobbs abortion decision
Mar 25, 2024
Episode 1125

The trickle-down effects of the Dobbs abortion decision

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
And, finding allies in unusual places.

This week, the Supreme Court will hear its first major abortion case since the Dobbs decision. We’ll get into how the use of abortion pills has changed post-Roe and the possible revival of a 150-year-old anti-obscenity law. Plus, an update on the efforts to limit judge shopping. And, the story of a woman who completed an extreme running race.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:31 PM PDT
28:53
3:18 PM PDT
13:38
2:06 PM PDT
1:05
8:19 AM PDT
9:33
2:47 AM PDT
12:50
Mar 21, 2024
31:34
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
First stop on the road to regulating AI? Finding humans to do the job.
First stop on the road to regulating AI? Finding humans to do the job.
These mobile home residents decided to buy their park to combat rising rents
These mobile home residents decided to buy their park to combat rising rents
What is a SPAC, and why do companies use them?
What is a SPAC, and why do companies use them?
Biden administration invests $6 billion in low-carbon industrial production
Biden administration invests $6 billion in low-carbon industrial production