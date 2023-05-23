Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The thing living in the back of Jay Powell’s mind
May 22, 2023
Episode 929

The thing living in the back of Jay Powell’s mind

Win McNamee/Getty Images
From transitory to sticky.

There’s inflation, and then there’s hyperinflation. That’s what’s happening in Argentina, and it’s changing the way people do business and behave in the economy. We’ll talk about how Argentina is dealing with it and how it relates to the “sticky” inflation situation in the U.S. economy. Then, why reaching a compromise on the debt crisis may be harder than we thought. Plus, kids who love to read are making us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

