The rise of the podcaster’s political capital
Oct 16, 2024
Episode 1264

The rise of the podcaster’s political capital

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
This year's presidential candidates have embraced non-traditional media.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been sitting down with popular podcasts like the “The Breakfast Club,” “Call Her Daddy,” and “The Howard Stern Show.” We’ll get into what the campaign strategy can tell us about voters, our fragmented media environment and the future of news. Plus, lower interest rates mean the end of a golden period for savers. And, the return of panda diplomacy and a new life for a beloved maple tree.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

