The rise of the podcaster’s political capital

Vice President Kamala Harris has been sitting down with popular podcasts like the “The Breakfast Club,” “Call Her Daddy,” and “The Howard Stern Show.” We’ll get into what the campaign strategy can tell us about voters, our fragmented media environment and the future of news. Plus, lower interest rates mean the end of a golden period for savers. And, the return of panda diplomacy and a new life for a beloved maple tree.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Harris Slams Trump in Interview With Charlamagne Tha God: 5 Takeaways” from The New York Times
- “Former President Barack Obama’s Team Clarifies His Recent Comments Made Toward Black Men” from The Shade Room
- “Savers Bid a Sad Farewell to Higher Yields” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Georgia voters motivated by Harris-Trump contest flock to polls in record numbers on first day” from GPB News
- “D.C.’s new giant pandas arrived at National Zoo: Meet Qing Bao and Bao Li” from The Washington Post
- “A Beloved Maple Tree Had to Come Down, But It Lives On” from The New York Times
