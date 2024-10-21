Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The rise of pharmacy deserts
Oct 21, 2024
Episode 1267

The rise of pharmacy deserts

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The local pharmacy closures have disproportionately affected rural and low-income communities. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hundreds of communities across the U.S. no longer have any drugstores.

Across the country, pharmacies big and small are closing. The closures have disproportionately affected rural and low-income communities, leaving residents with limited access to prescription drugs and creating so-called “pharmacy deserts.” We’ll discuss a New York Times investigation about the middlemen driving pharmacies out of business. Plus, should the American Dream be a townhouse? And, introducing the real “househusbands” of Wall Street.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams for a live taping of “Make Me Smart” on Oct. 25 in Boston. In-person tickets are sold out, but you can still join us virtually. Get your tickets here.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:03 PM PDT
28:57
2:37 PM PDT
20:07
7:48 AM PDT
8:45
3:06 AM PDT
14:15
Oct 18, 2024
25:37
Oct 17, 2024
32:53
Oct 16, 2024
27:10
50 years ago, it was legal to deny a woman credit without a male co-signer
50 years ago, it was legal to deny a woman credit without a male co-signer
There's a lot riding on Boeing's tentative deal with machinists union
There's a lot riding on Boeing's tentative deal with machinists union
If the election is contested again in November, will corporate leaders push back?
Office Politics
If the election is contested again in November, will corporate leaders push back?
13 GOP-led states rejected federal funding to feed kids. Where does that unused money go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
13 GOP-led states rejected federal funding to feed kids. Where does that unused money go? 